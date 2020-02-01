Slow food trend catching on at no ‘snail pace’

SLOW FOOD: MP Sandy Bolton, Country Noosa president Martin Duncan, Slow Food Noosa president Carolyn Winkler and Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington at the recent Snail of Approval recipient ceremony.

THERE’S nothing slow about Australia’s first “Snail of Approval” program as it continues to grow right here in Noosa.

Ten new recipients across the region have received Snail of Approval recognition for being shining lights of the global Slow Food philosophy of ‘good, clean and fair’ food, to make up a total of 70 producers and restaurants.

Now in its fourth year, the recognition program managed by Australia’s largest Slow Food group, Slow Food Noosa, continues to attract a diverse range of producers and food artisans; restaurant owners and chefs keen to be part of a network that has more than one million Slow Food supporters in more than 160 countries.

SNAIL OF APPROVAL: Benji and Amber from Kin Kin State School at Slow Food Noosa's recipient ceremony.

Slow Food Noosa President Carolyn Winkler said she was proud of the growth since the local group of volunteers launched the Australian-first initiative.

“Over the past three years it has been great to see the program retain the initial members who are committed to continuing on the quest to produce the most responsible, sustainable and delicious food possible,” she said.

“We love welcoming new additions to the recipients list and also seeing the connections being made between consumers who want to make responsible food choices; as well as the growth of producers and chefs.”

Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson said the interest in slow travel and people seeking authentic food experiences was growing.

“A program such as this really helps put the region on the map for responsible and authentic food experiences,” she said.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said Noosa Council were strong supporters of the program and had assisted the group with funding to administer and grow the Snail of Approval across the region.

The program is open to farmers, producers, food artisans, chefs, restaurants and food providers from the Sunshine Coast to the Cooloola Coast. More information and full list of recipients at www.slowfoodnoosa.com.

NEW RECIPIENTS 2020

Jungle and Co

Riverpark Farms

Sandy Creek Macadamias

Burma in Ya Belly

From the Farmer Food Co.

Kokopod

10 Acres Bakery

Vanilla Food

The Shak Organic Cafe and Wine Bar

Green Valley Fingerlimes

REPEAT RECIPIENTS

Barenuts Macadamias

CCs Kitchen

Eumundi Beef & Eumundi Egg & Feather

Hello Honey

Just Aus Garlic

Matt Golinski

Noosa Black Coffee

Noosa Waterfront Restaurant

Rickys River Bar and Restaurant

Wood Fire Grill

Aromas

Voodoo Bacon

Wasabi

Noosa Cooking School

Piggy In The Middle

Tewantin Market Garden

Cooloola Berries

The Steamed Bun Co.

Hinterland Restaurant Cooran

Amrita Park Meadery

The Bear & the Ladle

Homegrown Restaurant

Harry’s on Buderim

Makepeace Island

Aussie Red Crab Pty Ltd (Fraser Isle Spanner Crab:)

Lindols Macadamias

Boneafide Broth Co

Noosa Fish Providores

Big Heart Bamboo

View by Matt Golinski

Green Bowl Edifice

Hungry Feel Eating House

Kin Kin State School Garden and Kitchen

Black Ant Gourmet & Kin Kin General Store

Embassy XO

Forage Farms

Hinterland Feijoas

Noosa Boathouse

Noosa Reds

Organika

Pomona Little Pantry

Sunshine Coast Organic Meats

Ugly Duck Preserves

Wild Forage Australia

Tanglewood Organic Sourdough Bakery

Cafe Le Monde

El Capitano Pizzeria

Brouhaha Brewery and Restaurant

Good Harvest Organic Farm

Purity Essential Oils

Southern Cross Smallgoods

Suncoast Limes

Mighty Bean Tempeh

Kandanga Farm and Store

Amamoor Lodge

Bunya Grove Produce

Phat Belli Farm

CootharaBar

Camelot Dairies