Slow food trend catching on at no ‘snail pace’
THERE’S nothing slow about Australia’s first “Snail of Approval” program as it continues to grow right here in Noosa.
Ten new recipients across the region have received Snail of Approval recognition for being shining lights of the global Slow Food philosophy of ‘good, clean and fair’ food, to make up a total of 70 producers and restaurants.
Now in its fourth year, the recognition program managed by Australia’s largest Slow Food group, Slow Food Noosa, continues to attract a diverse range of producers and food artisans; restaurant owners and chefs keen to be part of a network that has more than one million Slow Food supporters in more than 160 countries.
Slow Food Noosa President Carolyn Winkler said she was proud of the growth since the local group of volunteers launched the Australian-first initiative.
“Over the past three years it has been great to see the program retain the initial members who are committed to continuing on the quest to produce the most responsible, sustainable and delicious food possible,” she said.
“We love welcoming new additions to the recipients list and also seeing the connections being made between consumers who want to make responsible food choices; as well as the growth of producers and chefs.”
Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson said the interest in slow travel and people seeking authentic food experiences was growing.
“A program such as this really helps put the region on the map for responsible and authentic food experiences,” she said.
Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said Noosa Council were strong supporters of the program and had assisted the group with funding to administer and grow the Snail of Approval across the region.
The program is open to farmers, producers, food artisans, chefs, restaurants and food providers from the Sunshine Coast to the Cooloola Coast. More information and full list of recipients at www.slowfoodnoosa.com.
NEW RECIPIENTS 2020
Jungle and Co
Riverpark Farms
Sandy Creek Macadamias
Burma in Ya Belly
From the Farmer Food Co.
Kokopod
10 Acres Bakery
Vanilla Food
The Shak Organic Cafe and Wine Bar
Green Valley Fingerlimes
REPEAT RECIPIENTS
Barenuts Macadamias
CCs Kitchen
Eumundi Beef & Eumundi Egg & Feather
Hello Honey
Just Aus Garlic
Matt Golinski
Noosa Black Coffee
Noosa Waterfront Restaurant
Rickys River Bar and Restaurant
Wood Fire Grill
Aromas
Voodoo Bacon
Wasabi
Noosa Cooking School
Piggy In The Middle
Tewantin Market Garden
Cooloola Berries
The Steamed Bun Co.
Hinterland Restaurant Cooran
Amrita Park Meadery
The Bear & the Ladle
Homegrown Restaurant
Harry’s on Buderim
Makepeace Island
Aussie Red Crab Pty Ltd (Fraser Isle Spanner Crab:)
Lindols Macadamias
Boneafide Broth Co
Noosa Fish Providores
Big Heart Bamboo
View by Matt Golinski
Green Bowl Edifice
Hungry Feel Eating House
Kin Kin State School Garden and Kitchen
Black Ant Gourmet & Kin Kin General Store
Embassy XO
Forage Farms
Hinterland Feijoas
Noosa Boathouse
Noosa Reds
Organika
Pomona Little Pantry
Sunshine Coast Organic Meats
Ugly Duck Preserves
Wild Forage Australia
Tanglewood Organic Sourdough Bakery
Cafe Le Monde
El Capitano Pizzeria
Brouhaha Brewery and Restaurant
Good Harvest Organic Farm
Purity Essential Oils
Southern Cross Smallgoods
Suncoast Limes
Mighty Bean Tempeh
Kandanga Farm and Store
Amamoor Lodge
Bunya Grove Produce
Phat Belli Farm
CootharaBar
Camelot Dairies