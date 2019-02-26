'Slow the rats down' at Noosa estate

RESIDENTS of a new Noosa Waters road connection are petitioning Noosa Council to slow down estate "rat runners” taking advantage of a lack of traffic-calming devices.

Councillor Ingrid Jackson at Thursday's ordinary meeting presented the petition to traffic-calm Ely St in Noosaville.

The petition said residents had to put up with speeding vehicles in the newly connected Ely St and Starboard Ave roads.

"The issue is speeding traffic, not only high speeds there but there's a percentage every day and night of vehicles that speed through there,” the petition presented to council chief executive Brett de Chastel said.

"Since the opening of these new roads it has a large amount of traffic as it provides an easy way into Noosa Waters.

"Every street connecting these streets has traffic- calming slow points to slow down traffic for safety but the newly formed connection is a wider and straighter section of road downhill, which encourages speeding when there's no traffic- calming at all.”

The petition said Ely St ran parallel to Headland Dr, which had two sets of traffic- calming "slow points”.

Cr Jackson said she could confirm this situation.

"Headland Dr has traffic- calming and in fact is no longer used as much because of the new, what has become a kind of rat run for Noosa Waters,” she said.