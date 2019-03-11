Slowly changing taste

TASTY SUPPORT: Carolyn Winkler of Slow Food Noosa, MP Sandy Bolton with Matt Golinski and the Sunshine Beach and Noosville school garden crews.

THERE is something more fertile than the well-tended schools gardens ... and that's the minds of young students who are slowly become less risk averse about sticking freshly grown food in their mouths.

And that justifies the efforts of celebrity chef Matt Golinski, who as the local leading light in the Slow Food Noosa movement back in 2007, started the first school garden at Noosaville to promote healthy eating.

Students and staff from Noosaville and Sunshine Beach headed over to the community garden at Tait Duke Cottage in Tewantin with Matt, Slow Food Noosa president Carolyn Winkler and Noosa MP Sandy Bolton an to hand over $10,000 sponsorship to be shared by the two schools.

Noosaville State School will be have $7,000 to improve their set up and Sunshine Beach State School $3,000.

For Matt the pay-off goes beyond figures - he can see the young gardeners taste the success of his program.

"It's good on so many different levels ... getting kids out of the classroom and learning in an environment that's completely different,” Matt said.

"Some kids really benefit from that as well, kids who might not be coping academically ... taking them out into the garden and all of a sudden they're learning.

"It's also gives them a chance to watch the seed grow into something and they're more likely to actually eat stuff like radishes and turnips. I've seen kids picking the radishes out of the garden and eating them because they planted the seeds themselves.”

Slow Food Noosa President Carolyn Winkler said they were delighted to again inspire future producers and chefs and help educate children on the importance of knowing where your food comes from and the rewards of growing your own food.

"This funding will support the development of a Slow Food Noosa School Garden to provide education and promote the practice of edible gardening during class time and garden time."

"We are pleased to help further children's understanding of the value of fresh food, producing it and using it.”

She said this is the paddock-to-plate system with an underlying theme of sustainability and in line with "the Slow Food philosophy and the principles of Good, Clean and Fair Food”.

Di Seels, from the Sunshine Beach State School, said thanks to such ongoing support for their school garden, the students have had a growing appreciation of fresh food "but this will take things to a whole new level”.

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton said these school kitchen gardens will help reduce the growing problem of food waste by instilling in children a greater appreciation of growing and eating their own fresh food.