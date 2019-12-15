Noosa grom in super form nails surf in Coolum

Noosa talent Landen Smales has been crowned champion in the under 14 boys division of the Woolworths Surfer Grom Comps Series, held at Coolum Beach. Photo Surfing Queensland's Ben Stagg

NOOSAS rising star Landen Smales has been crowned champion in the under 14 boys division of the Woolworths Surfer Grom Comps Series, held at Coolum Beach in punchy 1-3ft waves.

Seven individual champions have been crowned today at the Sunshine Coast leg of the 2019 comp for rising talent.

Smales defeated Dane Henry (Fingal Head, NSW), Dane Dujic (Avalon Beach, NSW) and Tom Whitpaine (Burleigh Heads, QLD) respectively.

Smales showed progression in his manoeuvres, even ditching his fins out of a wave in his earlier semi-final heat, impressing judges and spectators alike.

Smales scored a 7.83 out of a possible 10 combined with a 5.53 for a heat total of 13.36 out of a possible 20 to take the victory.

"The waves were pretty tricky out there today," said Smales.

"The other boys are really good surfers which made it pretty hard. I'm stoked to take the win."

Jordy Halford (Currumbin, QLD) has won the under 14 girls division, defeating Jahly Stokes (Buddina, QLD), Urara Saito (Labrador, QLD) and Amarnie Barber (Noosa, QLD) respectively in their final.

Halford put together a 6 and a 5.67 for a combined heat total of 11.67 to take the win. Halford was stoked to defeat recently named Australian under 14 girls champion Jahly Stokes in the tough conditions.