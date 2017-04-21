Small and electric is the way of the future

BUS BUZZ: Small and electric - the way of the future in Noosa?

SMALL electric buses and priority parking for electric cars are two of the ideas driving Zero Emissions Noosa as the group helps lead the charge for "an electric vehicle revolution”.

A ZEN workshop tomorrow at CQ University will explore ways to achieve real breakthroughs in Council's 2017-2027 Transport Strategy.”

ZEN Convenor Vivien Griffin said: "We need to look at vehicle charging infrastructure, priority parking for electric cars, small electric buses and electric bikes and scooters for commuters.

"For example, not content with their bike hire scheme, Paris has now introduced an electric car share scheme.

"Mayor (Tony) Wellington has recognised that there needs to be a transport revolution in our local government area and we are committed to working with the council in this new environmental journey for our community.”

She said Cr Wellington had recently said that the shift to electric vehicles was an absolute "no brainer”.

"He further noted that the technology is already here, rapidly improving and increasingly affordable,”

she said,

"ZEN welcomes his comments that electric vehicles provide tangible, direct benefits for the individual, the community and the planet.”

The workshop starts 10am in Room 1.14 at CQ University.