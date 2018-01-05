Small answer to a very big transport headache

IS THIS the future of Noosa's much maligned public transport - small buses which are available on call across the shire?

This is one of the big ideas to emerge from Noosa Council's recent transport strategy workshop which saw expert consultants working with councillors and senior staff to look for initiatives on transport and parking management.

The group also took a close look at ride-sharing apps and discussed a possible Demand Response Travel service trial.

"This demand response public transport approach involves small buses that are available at call," Mayor Tony Wellington said

"It's just one of the innovations under consideration."

Cr Wellington said this Christmas will be an opportunity to gather important data about local traffic and pedestrian movements.

"We'll be undertaking significant research over the coming holiday period to give us a clearer snapshot of Noosa's transport and road networks at their busiest," he said.

"Whilst it would be terrific to introduce solutions straight away, the fact is that we need to gather better data on our current situation first.

"That way we can be clearer about where the problems exist and it will also give us a baseline to know whether introduced solutions are actually achieving their desired effect."

The mayor said council will be taking pedestrian and vehicle counts during the busy Christmas period, monitoring parking as well as recording when and where buses are getting caught in traffic. The main focus is on getting traffic off Noosa Pde.

"Locals and visitors will also be surveyed on their transport habits. We will carry out a further study in the low season during late February so we have a clear picture of the two extremes," he said.

Council's new Walk-and-Ride to School Program will begin in January this year.