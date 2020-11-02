Small woman’s lonely death near Gympie could be sinister
POLICE have today released more information and photographs of clothing, shoes and other things found with or near human remains off Keefton Road at Kybong, on October 11, 2020.
BREAKING: Human remains found near Gympie
A comprehensive search of the area adjacent to the Gold Nuggett by SES and police with shovels found a left femur and a jawbone which have been confirmed to belong to a human and most likely the same person with a "high probability" of being a smaller, shorter woman, police said today.
Detective Inspector Gary Pettifort told a press conference at the Gympie Police Station that no matches had been found with Queensland's 450 unsolved missing persons and that there were three possible scarios which led to the woman's death: she had met with an unfortunate accident after wandering into the bush and perished, suicide or something more sinister.
A vital clue is the 15cm long plate which had been screwed into the left femur down towards the knee. The plate has a serial number on it but they have not found any matches yet, they are reaching out to orthopedic surgeons.
"This would have been a substantial fracture and a substantial surgery," Det Insp Pettifort said.
While police are not 100% certain the skeletal remains are a womans, they are 85% certain. They have no idea of her age or ethnicity, but know she has been dead for at least two years and that she died of unknown causes.
Southside hairdresser caught with $100k in goods, including a council tractor
The woman had been about 150-165cm tall and wore size 6 shoes.
The plate is now in Brisbane being analysed.
If anyone knows anyone who fits the descriptions given is asked to contact police.
There are about 450 active missing person cases in Queensland that have not been solved.
The remains were found by fauna experts documenting the dry area, in a "creekbed without an actual creek" - a run-off.
Some of the bones were visible on the surface and then other fragments were found under the first layer of soil. The main aim of police now is to return the remains to loved ones and determine the cause of death.
EARLIER: Gympie police are investigating the discovery of human remains in bushland on the southern outskirts of the city, near where preliminary work is underway in the construction of the Gympie Bypass.
Police said bones from a human skeleton were discovered 11 days ago.
They did not confirm nor deny that a second skeleton was found in the vicinity of these most recent remains about two years ago.
They did dismiss a report that the most recent remains were discovered when a sock found on the ground was revealed to contain human foot bones.
"Investigations are continuing after a member of the public located human remains in bushland off Keefton Road at Kybong around 2.30pm on October 11," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.
An investigation has commenced to establish the identity of the remains which are believed to be one person and have been there for some time," they said.
"At this early stage of the investigation, the cause of death is unknown with the bones being scientifically examined and cross-referenced to establish if they relate to anyone reported missing in the local area.
"Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information relating to the investigation is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers."