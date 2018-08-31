Smart ride with a guide to our future

HERE is a chance to hitch a free ride into Noosa's sustainable transport future with Zero Emissions Noosa

ZEN's Vivien Griffin said will be offering monthly two-hour guided group rides on electric bikes to help ride home the message of the environmental and health benefits of electric bike these two-wheeled wonders.

"Our first ride will be around Tewantin on Saturday, September 8 from 8-10am, starting from Sid Wilson Park, Moorindil Street, near the ferry,” Ms Griffin said.

"We will travel on off-road cycle paths or quiet back roads out to Noosa Banks, and discover the beauty of Cooroibah Creek, returning for a friendly morning tea at the end.

"The bikes are suitable for adults who have cycled before, and the route is suitable for cyclists of all abilities.”

Ms Griffin said the rides are "a really good way to test out an electric bike and have your questions answered”.

ZEN will be offering similar rides in Pomona and Cooroy on October 6 and November 3 respectively.

"In 2019 we will be offering similar rides in the coastal area as well,” Ms Griffin said.

"There are only 10 places on each ride, so I encourage interested riders to book early.”

Bookings can be made by emailing zero emissionsnoosa@gmail. com or phoning 0407116105.

"The rides have been funded by a grant from council, and we are grateful for their support for encouraging sustainable transport alternatives to the private motor car.”