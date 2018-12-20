Smart way to finish schooling for Noosa students

ST ANDREW'S Anglican College Year 12 students are currently celebrating one of the school's best years of OP results.

Principal Reverend Chris Ivey said the college was incredibly proud of the students' achievements, with special commendations warranted for six OP 1 recipients.

"Five students achieved an OP 2, four an OP 3, eight an OP 4 and four an OP 5 and 80.7 per cent of students achieved an OP 1 - 10,” Reverend Ivey said.

"The Class of 2018 are certainly walking confidently into their futures. We thank the staff and parents for their support.”

St Andrew's school captain and OP 1 recipient Sarah Jackson said the results brought both relief and excitement.

"It was amazing to receive these results over the weekend and know that everything has paid off after 13 years of schooling,” Miss Jackson said.

Sarah will head to Scotland in January to participate in a student gap year program at Erskine Stewart's Melville School in Edinburgh.

"I have also applied for a Bachelor of Veterinary Science which, if accepted into, I will defer until 2020.”

"I'm very grateful for the support I have received from both my parents and the staff of St Andrew's.”

Reverend Ivey also recognised and congratulated students who chose alternate pathways.

"More university offers will be made in January and we know there will be many and varied fields of study pursued.”

Good Shepherd Lutheran College principal Anthony Dyer and his school community are also rapt in the school's OP results

2018 Year 12 OP results include 2 students receiving an OP1, 5 OP2s, 3 OP3s, 4 OP4s, 6 OP5s, 7 OP6s and 5 OP7s.

He said 89 per cent of the Year 12s were OP eligible. Based on previous years this is likely to be one of the highest levels of eligibility on the coast. (State average approx 50 per cent).

"These results continue our history of graduating Year 12s achieving excellent results,” Mr Dyer said.

"Along with students who are progressing into non-tertiary pathways these results are recognition of the ability and commitment of our graduating class, supported by college and family.

"While we are proud of these very strong OP results, we are even more proud of the capable and confident young adults who are our Class of 2018.”