SmartPups Noosa store is coming soon

SmartPups will be opening its first fundraiser shop to help "future-proof" its organisation.

WOULD you sign up to volunteer if it meant the occasional cuddle with a puppy on the job?

Assistance dogs organisation SmartPups will soon be opening its first charity shop at 14 Mary St, Noosaville, and it is on the lookout for volunteers and donations.

SmartPups marketing and events manager Richard Astbury said the shop would be a secure way to bolster funds for the life-changing, not-for-profit service.

"Across the board, it's becoming increasingly difficult (for charities) to fundraise,” Mr Astbury said.

"The shop is to try and future-proof the organisation.

"It's a social enterprise to return dividends back to training more puppies and dogs.”

Mr Astbury said items sold in the shop would range from secondhand goods to donated art works, SmartPups merchandise and more.

"The shop will sell everything from between a $2 shop to an art gallery,” Mr Astbury said.

"We'll be taking furniture, we will be picking up donated goods.

"We can work things out if people have things they'd like to donate.”

Mr Astbury said SmartPups was looking for volunteers with retail or customer service experience to sign up to help in the soon to be opened shop.

"It's very new territory for us. Our organisation has a point of difference to others so we want to continue that point of difference in the shop,” Mr Astbury said.

"We will have regular visits to the store with our dogs and our puppies in training.

"You might not be able to pat a dog in training, but you'll be able to pat the puppies that come in.”

If you can help with volunteering or donations, email enquiries@smart pups.org.au or phone 54850031.

The shop will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 11am for donations of good quality clothes, toys or household goods.