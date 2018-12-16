Smells like team volunteer spirit

HELPING HANDS: Noosa Outrigger Canoe Club members volunteered to take the council's guests and councillors for a paddle at International Volunteers Day.

NOOSA has dug deep again for its volunteers with the council linking with the Noosa Outrigger Canoe Club for a fun and fit way to celebrate the annual International Volunteers Day.

The Noosa Woods was an ideal setting to thank the many who have have given their time to help out with council and community projects.

One of the key attractions once again was the council organising the Noosa Outriggers to take the volunteers for a paddle.

Noosa Outrigger Canoe Club members arrived with four six-person canoes and provided their paddling experience to many of the volunteers over a 90-minute period.

This included more than 40 volunteers, three councillors and numerous staff including the Volunteer Coast Guard who all put their hands up to jump in for a paddle.

More than 100 people attended, with Cr Frank Wilkie performing with about 20 ukulele players in Hawaiian shirts to entertain the crowd. The council also supplied a free coffee van, Unitywater van and plenty of delicious food for the hungry crowd.

Anyone interested in trying outrigging can contact NOCC by email secretary@noosa outriggers.com.au.