Smile to stop traffic as controllers meet and greet

CHERRY WELCOME: Rob Smith, Tim Jackson, Miranda Maxwell, Greg Reeve and Donna Gibbs are now the welcoming kinds of traffic controllers. Contributed

BRIGHT hats and a breezy, welcoming attitude are not always something you would associate with stop/go traffic controllers.

But these are special Go Noosa assets hired to keep the Hastings St traffic flow going as best as possible with a cheery attitude.

The traffic controllers have just completed Tourism Noosa's Welcome to Noosa training ahead of the busy holiday season.

Ten staff undertook two private training sessions conducted in the Noosa- specific customer service training program.

Tourism Noosa's industry development and sustainability co-ordinator Isa Grube said this was vital training that would make a real difference to helping people enjoy their local stays.

"As Noosa heads into the busiest season of the year, it is great to see the team from Traffic Management People taking the initiative and getting their traffic controllers inspired and ready to welcome our visitors,” Ms Grube said.

"In addition to providing customer service tips, Welcome to Noosa offers some great information into Noosa, why the region is so special, its history, key things to do in Noosa, information about events in Noosa and more.”

Tim Jackson from Traffic Management People completed the training.

"Welcome to Noosa was great. It provided some good information on Noosa that I didn't know and will be great to share some tips if need be with our visitors,” he said.

Welcome to Noosa is a training program that can be completed online at any time or completed in group training sessions conducted by Tourism Noosa.

On completion of the course, participants receive a certificate and a Welcome to Noosa name badge.

To book in for the group training sessions, phone IsaGrube on 54305009 or email her at isa@tourism noosa.com.au.