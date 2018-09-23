Smiling service wins

TOP JOB: Tony Brown, Jason Roffey and Penelope Lena and the Bridgestone Noosa team were recently named best of the best for customer service at national awards.

TOP JOB: Tony Brown, Jason Roffey and Penelope Lena and the Bridgestone Noosa team were recently named best of the best for customer service at national awards. Caitlin Zerafa

THERE is nothing tyred about Noosa's own Bridgestone store after it was recently named one of the best in the country.

Earlier this month the local team attended the National Bridgestone Awards in Glenelg, South Australia and returned with the title of the nation's highest performing Bridgestone Tyre and Mechanical store.

Business partner Penelope Lena said they are one of the first Queensland stores to win the accolade.

"There is not a person in Bridgestone Australia or probably in Japan who doesn't know Noosa now,” she said.

The nationally audited Masterclass program, set by Bridgestone, focuses on operations, sales process, sales achievement and customer service.

Closely monitored and assessed over 12 months including from customers surveys and feedback, the Bridgestone Noosaville proved outstanding in every category.

Ms Lena said they were thrilled with the win, which is a tribute to their hard work.

"When those two words Bridgestone Noosaville were read out in a room of nearly 500 people it was so exciting, I think we danced onto the stage,” she said.

"It felt so good for the incredible team we have in our store where every single person is so involved in looking after our customers.”

The Noosaville store was one of only nine out of more than 320 stores nationwide admitted into the highly regarded Chairman's Club.

"The impact our store has made on the Bridgestone group is very powerful,” MS Lena said.

"Noosaville's achievements were personally congratulated from every member of the National Management team.”

Having run the store for two years this is already their second big award after making gold class last year.

"It's a real indication of what we are doing here in terms of the community,” Ms Lena said.

"We've got a great team too, from Josh our 16-year-old apprentice right up to our most experienced with 20 years behind him.”

The team pride themselves in customer service and being a trusted name in the community.

"We are a private family owned and operated franchise and we have so much to thank the Noosa and surrounding community for,” Ms Lena said.

"We're all about people first and our customers and team made this possible.”