Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Steve Smith is hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer. Picture: Getty Images
Steve Smith is hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer. Picture: Getty Images
Cricket

Smith’s Ashes despair after Archer blow

by Chris Vernuccio
16th Jan 2020 10:24 AM

The dramatic aftermath of Steve Smith being struck on the neck during last year's Ashes series has been revealed in never-before-seen footage.

Smith was felled by a brutal bouncer from Jofra Archer in the second Test at Lord's that forced him from the field.

 

Stream the Qantas Tour of India LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

Before the scary incident, Smith had been unsettled by Archer's hostile spell of bowling and was struck on the left forearm that left him wincing in pain.

Shortly after Smith copped a sickening blow to the neck as he tried to evade the short ball.

He retired hurt on 80 but later returned to the crease after passing concussion tests, adding a further 12 runs.

Smith was clearly not himself and was dismissed LBW after failing to play a shot.

The footage, filmed by Cricket Australia for the Amazon documentary The Test, shows Smith's angry reaction to his dismissal quickly turns to devastation in the dressing room.

After throwing his bat into the floor, Smith slumped into a sit, removes his helmet and rests his head in his hands.

"I came out and slogged my first ball over mid-wicket. Defending was just the hardest thing to do," Smith says in the video.

"My mind is saying 'work hard and defend' but I couldn't do it."

Coach Justin Langer was shaken by what had happened.

"Still down," he is heard saying.

The hit also brought back memories of the fatal blow that struck Phillip Hughes in 2014.

"I think we were all in shock," Peter Siddle said of the Smith hit.

"I think the worst was when he was laying there. That was probably the scariest moment for us all."

 

 

More Stories

Show More
ashes2019 jofra archer steve smith test cricket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Over the moon’ as new club ready to open

        premium_icon ‘Over the moon’ as new club ready to open

        News Sunshine Beach Surf Club reopens this weekend after a complete rebuild with an ‘edgy’ new feel and ocean views from every seat in the house.

        How inclusive is Noosa to the gay community?

        premium_icon How inclusive is Noosa to the gay community?

        News ‘One member of my group had his face rearranged. There is still a lot of...

        The shocking amount of time our kids are spending on screens

        premium_icon The shocking amount of time our kids are spending on screens

        Health Optometrist raises eye awareness after shocking stats revealed

        Fighting fire with fired-up geeks

        premium_icon Fighting fire with fired-up geeks

        News Peregian Digital Hub looks to hi-tech fire solutions through start-ups after nearly...