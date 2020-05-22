Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency crews are battling a house fire in Brisbane’s south, with think smoke covering the surrounding area.
Emergency crews are battling a house fire in Brisbane’s south, with think smoke covering the surrounding area.
News

Smoke blankets suburb as fireys battle house blaze

by Nathan Edwards
22nd May 2020 8:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE fighters are battling a house fire in Brisbane's south, with thick smoke covering the surrounding area.

The fire broke out on Beaudesert Rd at Acacia Ridge just after 5.30pm, with Queensland Fire and Emergency crews on scene trying to control the blaze.

Police have shut down Beaudesert Rd between Kerry Rd and Mortimer Rd and have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

There is thick smoke across Acacia Ridge.
There is thick smoke across Acacia Ridge.

No one is believed to have been in the house when the fire broke out.

QFES has advised all nearby residents to close all windows and doors tonight to avoid thick smoke being blown across the area.

Originally published as Smoke blankets suburb as fireys battle house blaze

firefighters house fire smoke

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BY THE BOOTHS: Six most popular candidates in your area

        premium_icon BY THE BOOTHS: Six most popular candidates in your area

        News Who were the highest rated Council candidates in your neck of the woods.

        SLOW DOWN: New road speeds coming

        premium_icon SLOW DOWN: New road speeds coming

        News Speed limits will be lowered from 60km/h to 50km/h along Noosa hinterland...

        Mayor asks Premier, what can we do?

        premium_icon Mayor asks Premier, what can we do?

        News Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart is taking the local business community’s fears about...

        $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        premium_icon $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        News Major road and rail projects are essential to turbocharge economy