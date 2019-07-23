Menu
Parks and Wildlife service conduct a fuel reduction burn in national parks.
News

Smoke from Noosa and Tewantin National Park burnoffs this week

by Alan Lander
23rd Jul 2019 8:35 AM

QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Service is carrying out planned burns within the Noosa and Tewantin National Parks areas from Tuesday onward, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the areas surrounding Noosa, Noosaville, Castaways Beach, Doonan, Weyba Downs and Tewantin.

The aim of these burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call the Tewantin office of QPWS on 54703400.

