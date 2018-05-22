Smoke from Noosa National Park is a controlled burn

Queensland Parks and Wildlife is conducting a controlled burn in Noosa National Park on Tuesday.

IF YOU see smoke around Marcus Beach, Castaways Beach, Sunrise Beach or Peregian Beach on Tuesday, don't panic - it's probably the result of the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service controlled burn.

The QPWS is conducting a planned burn within the East Weyba section of Noosa National Park, bordering Flagship Ct and Seafarer Ct, Castaways Beach, on Tuesday, May 22, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the areas surrounding Marcus Beach, Castaways Beach, Sunrise Beach and Peregian Beach.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call the Tewantin office of QPWS on 54703400.