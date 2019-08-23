Smoke lingers after overnight bushfire

A CLOUD of smoke and haze may hang around Noosa today after a bushfire in the region overnight.

Firefighters were called to a blaze which broke out in the vicinity of Links Drive and Noosa Springs Drive at Noosa Heads about 12.40am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said multiple crews attended.

“We had nine crews on scene with a Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crew remaining on scene now.”

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze which was burning in “inaccessible land”.

It is believed no properties were under threat.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition with smoke likely to hang in the air.

A vegetation fire is also still smouldering at Sunshine Beach Road and Cooyar Street, Noosa Heads after a planned backburn on Wednesday, August 21.