Menu
Login
A monstrous and devastating fire ripped through Peregian Springs, Peregian Breeze and Peregian Beach last week. Photo Patrick Woods
A monstrous and devastating fire ripped through Peregian Springs, Peregian Breeze and Peregian Beach last week. Photo Patrick Woods
Breaking

Smoke lingers in Noosa region

Caitlin Zerafa
17th Sep 2019 4:21 PM

CREWS are no longer on scene after reports a fire broke out at Peregian Springs this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew was called to the scene near Kwila Cres and Mallee Street after reports residents smelt smoke around 4pm, but a spokesman said they left at 4.22pm

Smoke however is visible across the Noosa region and believed to be from last week’s Peregian fire, which is still smouldering within containment lines near Woodland Dr, Peregian.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews continue to patrol and monitor the area.

Meanwhile, QPWS are containing a small vegetation fire burning near Lake Como north of Lake Cootharaba.

breaking news fire noosa noosa fire peregain springs peregian fire
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Laps repay our brave fireys

    Laps repay our brave fireys

    News School raises funds for hero firefighters of Noosa

    Rock musical at The J

    Rock musical at The J

    News Noosa company’s Rock of Ages this weekend in the Junction

    Volunteers step up in time of need

    Volunteers step up in time of need

    News Noosa evacuation centres pass with flying colours

    Stepping out for Katie Rose will add a spring to your step …

    Stepping out for Katie Rose will add a spring to your step …

    News Noosa walks for hospice and to shape up for summer