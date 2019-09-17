Smoke lingers in Noosa region

A monstrous and devastating fire ripped through Peregian Springs, Peregian Breeze and Peregian Beach last week. Photo Patrick Woods

CREWS are no longer on scene after reports a fire broke out at Peregian Springs this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew was called to the scene near Kwila Cres and Mallee Street after reports residents smelt smoke around 4pm, but a spokesman said they left at 4.22pm

Smoke however is visible across the Noosa region and believed to be from last week’s Peregian fire, which is still smouldering within containment lines near Woodland Dr, Peregian.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews continue to patrol and monitor the area.

Meanwhile, QPWS are containing a small vegetation fire burning near Lake Como north of Lake Cootharaba.