Queensland Parks and Wildlife will conduct a planned burn in the Glass House Mountains National Park.
Smoke warning for hinterland residents

Natalie Wynne
10th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Hinterland residents have been warned there may be some smoke in the air on Thursday.

A planned burn at the Glass House Mountains National Park is set to reduce the volume of forest fuels in the area.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will conduct the burn within Mount Ngungun section of the national park, weather permitting.

The burn is part of the service’s annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Glass House Mountains and Beerwah area.

Authorities are urging drivers to also be cautious with decreased visibility on the roads a possibility.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

