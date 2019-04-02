Snail trail growth continues

FORGET fast food domination because slow food is taking over Noosa.

Last Thursday six of the region's farmers and producers were awarded with Slow Food Noosa's Snail of Approval at Embassy XO.

They join 60 existing recipients as part of the recognition program for food producers, artisans, retail outlets, restaurants and cafes that demonstrate a philosophy of adopting earth-friendly practices.

New recipients Andy Coates and Nicola Cleaver, from Amrita Park Meadery at Pinbarren, only began business 10 months ago.

As the only meadery in Queensland and with Mr Coates's grandfather a mead maker himself, the team has local and sustainable at their core.

"We are continuing the family tradition just specialising in local raw honey and turning it into amazing mead using fresh local produce,” Mr Coates said.

"We also try and support young bee keepers.”

Slow Food Noosa president Carolyn Winkler said it was a great morning, with the snail program now in its third year.

"We have also launched a new product list so that local chefs can easily flick open and find all our local producers and their products,” Ms Winkler said.

With the local snail trail very much alive, the focus now is to create more public awareness around slow food.

"What we now need is people going into the restaurant, they look at the menu and see the snail and they can talk to the restaurant owner ... and find out more about the local produce,” Ms Winkler said.

"We are going to try and drive customer awareness, which will then help our local producers.”

NEW 2019 RECIPIENTS

The Steamed Bun Co

Hinterland Restaurant, Cooran

CootharaBAR, Habitat Noosa

Dhoms Kitchen

Amrita Park Meadery

Makepeace Island.