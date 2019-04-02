Menu
Login
APPROVED: New and renewed Slow Food Noosa Snail of Approval recipients.
APPROVED: New and renewed Slow Food Noosa Snail of Approval recipients. Caitlin Zerafa
News

Snail trail growth continues

by Caitlin Zerafa
2nd Apr 2019 7:00 PM

FORGET fast food domination because slow food is taking over Noosa.

Last Thursday six of the region's farmers and producers were awarded with Slow Food Noosa's Snail of Approval at Embassy XO.

They join 60 existing recipients as part of the recognition program for food producers, artisans, retail outlets, restaurants and cafes that demonstrate a philosophy of adopting earth-friendly practices.

New recipients Andy Coates and Nicola Cleaver, from Amrita Park Meadery at Pinbarren, only began business 10 months ago.

As the only meadery in Queensland and with Mr Coates's grandfather a mead maker himself, the team has local and sustainable at their core.

"We are continuing the family tradition just specialising in local raw honey and turning it into amazing mead using fresh local produce,” Mr Coates said.

"We also try and support young bee keepers.”

Slow Food Noosa president Carolyn Winkler said it was a great morning, with the snail program now in its third year.

"We have also launched a new product list so that local chefs can easily flick open and find all our local producers and their products,” Ms Winkler said.

With the local snail trail very much alive, the focus now is to create more public awareness around slow food.

"What we now need is people going into the restaurant, they look at the menu and see the snail and they can talk to the restaurant owner ... and find out more about the local produce,” Ms Winkler said.

"We are going to try and drive customer awareness, which will then help our local producers.”

NEW 2019 RECIPIENTS

The Steamed Bun Co

Hinterland Restaurant, Cooran

CootharaBAR, Habitat Noosa

Dhoms Kitchen

Amrita Park Meadery

Makepeace Island.

amrita park meadery local produce slow food slow food noosa snail of approval
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Noosa tells threatened birds 'we let you down'

    Noosa tells threatened birds 'we let you down'

    News Future 'bleak' for glossy blacks in Noosa

    Let us rent out home space in noosa Waters

    Let us rent out home space in noosa Waters

    News Short term rental debate in Noosa

    Welcome to Cooroy's Other Worlds of creativity

    Welcome to Cooroy's Other Worlds of creativity

    News Cooroy's Australian Body Art Festival