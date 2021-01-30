‘Snake noodle season’: Reptiles ready to hatch

Snake Catcher Noosa owner Luke Huntley says hatching season is affectionately known as snake noodle season. Picture: Supplied

The Coast is expected to become home to hundreds of baby snakes over the coming months as “snake noodle season” begins.

Snake hatching season begins in January and runs through to March after the conclusion of a four-month mating season.

Snake Catcher Noosa owner Luke Huntley said he was expecting baby snakes to be “everywhere”.

“All the snakes are starting to hatch,” he said.

“It’s what we affectionately call snake noodle season.

“Over the Christmas period I was called to six homes where there were carpet pythons wrapped around a clutch of eggs.”

He said each clutch could birth up to 50 pythons.

“When they are all in a ball, they stick together to keep them warm and safe, so it’s deceptive how many are in each clutch,” he said.

“I think I released about 120 snakes yesterday from three clutches, there was a lot of snakes I was finding them up my sleeve.”

Mr Huntley said he had great success releasing the hatchlings back into the wild.

“Three of my clutches have hatched so far and I have another three healthy clutches to go, so I’m getting a really high success rate, it’s great to see,” he said.

“They all hatched within 24 hours, I check on every single day and do all the care and when I came back the next morning and the incubator was full of baby pythons.”

He said weather conditions were the main factor behind a busy snake season.

“We are getting these warm wet conditions and it’s just perfect for snakes, they love it,” he said.

“They aren’t predicating anything over 30C which is prime for snakes.”

Mr Huntley urged Coast residents to practice common sense during the hatching season.

“Don’t interfere with them, call your local snake catcher for advice.

“Be vigilant, keep your windows and doors closed, don’t leave shoes outside because there are going to be more baby snakes around.

“But most important they all go their own way pretty quickly, they don’t hang around in groups and the mother snakes are not maternal, as soon as they hatch, or they are born they’re completely independent.”

For more information or to contact Mr Huntley visit Snake Catching Noosa’s Facebook page.