Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Spotted python sought cooler temps on an air conditioner
Spotted python sought cooler temps on an air conditioner
News

Snake takes refuge on woman's aircon

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON Tuesday, Demi Mearns was enjoying her time in airconditioned comfort, but soon discovered she wasn't alone.

A spotted python had also decided Ms Mearns' air conditioner was the best way to keep cool.

"I thought it was a gecko at first," she said.

"Then I panicked. It's a snake so I freaked out."

She called local snake catcher Kris Foster to remove the unwanted guest.

"Kris just dropped him in the bag," she said.

"It was over in two seconds."

Mr Foster is no stranger to call outs like this one.

"Snakes can't regulate their body temperature," he said.

"If they can escape hot conditions, they will."

editors picks kris foster snake catcher snakes spotted python
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mary Valley’s quirky Christmas tree made of old tyres

        premium_icon Mary Valley’s quirky Christmas tree made of old tyres

        News With Christmas less than two weeks away, Gympie region residents are decking out their properties and coming up with some pretty creative ways to celebrate the...

        VOTED IN: Noosa's future plan to go to State review

        premium_icon VOTED IN: Noosa's future plan to go to State review

        Council News Special meeting of council as it considers its new planning scheme

        GUILTY: Councillor found guilty of sex acts on child

        premium_icon GUILTY: Councillor found guilty of sex acts on child

        Crime BREAKING: The Noosa councillor is guilty of sexual acts on a teenager.

        Iconic seafood restaurant splashed into new venue

        premium_icon Iconic seafood restaurant splashed into new venue

        News There’s a new kid on the block, and it’s already a firm favourite.