Snakes alive after a Christmas break

HANDS FULL: Noosa snake catcher Luke Huntley is warning of the coming summer peak for snakes, including new borns. Contributed

NOOSA snake catcher Luke Huntley is on baby hatchling alert as the slithering reptiles, not unlike the humans they live beside, end their Christmas hiatus.

And he's warning that trying to catch or kill a snake for the unwary increases their chance of being bitten by 85 per cent.

"It's the new year and the snakes are starting to come out after their Christmas break,” Luke said.

"The lull as we call it. Hatching season is here.”

Luke said for the next few months Noosa will see the snakes either hatch out of the egg or give birth to live babies.

He said anyone spotting snakes should remain calm and call a professional snake catcher to either make a capture and release or possibly just receive some friendly advice over the phone.

"Do not interfere with the snake, it's much safer for you to either call me out or leave it to do its thing,” he said.

"Keep a safe distance and removal all children and animals from the area. Do not kill it.

"It is illegal to kill one.”

He said female snakes have been known to give birth to snakes inside homes to escape the summer heat.

"When baby snakes are born and hatch they will leave. For a few days after a hatching or birthing there may be a few that hang around for a bit,” Luke said.

"You'll certainly notice a few around for a couple of days or maybe a week. But they will move on.”

Snakes on the Sunshine Coast are not maternal and mother snakes will not hang around after they give birth, according to Luke. He is available for call-outs on 0499920290.