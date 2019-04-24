Snap stunning photos with these simple tips

OH SNAP: Photographer Steven Morris has shared his top five tips for landscape photography.

OH SNAP: Photographer Steven Morris has shared his top five tips for landscape photography. STEVEN MORRIS

NOOSA is a photographer's haven and whether professional or amateur a few snapping tips can never go astray.

Nikon Australia lecturer and multi Epson International Pano award-winning photographer Steven Morris has shared some tips with Noosa readers to help take your landscape and coastal image photography to the next level.

Mr Morris' top five tips for landscape-inspired photography:

1. Arrive at a location early and spend some time walking around exploring.

2. When composing a shot find something of interest in your foreground that will lead your eye throughout a scene. If you're going to a location that you've seen plenty of photographs from then try to do something different and create your own style.

3. If you're capturing water, longer exposures can give a feeling of movement. Photographing ocean waves at half a second exposure can capture slight movement in water without making it look too soft. Tripods and sometimes filters are needed for this.

4. Once you're all set up, sit down and enjoy the moment waiting for the right light to compliment your scene.

5. Most of all, have fun!