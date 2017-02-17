33°
Snap up Noosa Food and Wine tickets

17th Feb 2017 1:50 PM
Noosa Food and Wine Festival.
Noosa Food and Wine Festival. contributed

TICKETS to this year's Noosa Food and Wine Festival have gone on sale.

It's your chance to grab one of 13,000 tickets to the 70events, with 45 visiting chefs across two festival villages during the four-day event from May 18-21.

Festival director Maria Crews said more than 40% of the tickets were priced less than $40 and this year's festival was shaping up to be the best one yet.

"We are thrilled to announce our jam-packed program of events for this year's festival, which showcases the breadth and depth of Australia's best chefs, winemakers and producers.

"The festival is a mixture of fun, relaxation and pure enjoyment, as well as good food and wine - all in one iconic destination, Noosa,” she said.

"Visitors will be spoilt for choice with each event we have on offer.

"There is something for everyone - every taste bud will be tantalised.”

A handful of signature events will be hosted across the four days, each one offering something completely different and special, for the ultimate food and wine experience.

The full festival program is online at www.noosafoodandwine.com.au.

