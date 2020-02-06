Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Shoni Atkinson holds a freshwater crocodile hatchling born at Crocodylus Park in Darwin. Picture: Che Chorley
Shoni Atkinson holds a freshwater crocodile hatchling born at Crocodylus Park in Darwin. Picture: Che Chorley
Pets & Animals

Snappies in nappies: New-born crocs flash their baby teeth

by LEE ROBINSON
6th Feb 2020 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CROCODILE hatchlings may look cute, but even after just a few weeks, croc handler Shannon Jones says they can already pack a punch.

Crocodylus Park recently welcomed new batches of salt and freshwater crocodiles and Ms Jones is keen to use the newborns to teach people more about the prehistoric beasts.

"We try to replace the hatred with respect and education," she said.

"When you can get people interacting with these creatures and they can touch and feel them, they're wanting more to protect these guys."

Collecting the eggs is an important task which prevents them being eaten and can require anywhere between two and five people.

The group arm themselves with nothing more than a wooden paddle, but despite the obvious danger, Ms Jones says the experience is quite exciting.

"We've only ever had a female croc try to kill us about three times," she said.

"If you're an adrenaline junkie like me, there's nothing quite like collecting the eggs."

More Stories

Show More
crocodiles nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        130MM DRENCHING: Heavy rain slams into Coast

        premium_icon 130MM DRENCHING: Heavy rain slams into Coast

        Weather The Sunshine Coast is bracing for more heavy rain this morning after the region copped a drenching overnight, with one area recording rainfall totals of 133mm.

        Rain may delay long-awaited road fixes

        premium_icon Rain may delay long-awaited road fixes

        News A busy traffic black spot set for a five-month rebuild could be put on hold if rain...

        Payment rule rollout angers subbies and builders

        premium_icon Payment rule rollout angers subbies and builders

        Politics State Government’s tough new legislation has left plenty unhappy

        Major prizes when Noosa’s Sunday Series tees off

        premium_icon Major prizes when Noosa’s Sunday Series tees off

        Golf Sunshine Coast golfers will vie for weekly prizes and the chance to win a year’s...