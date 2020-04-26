A GIANT 11.5m tower with a slide will be the centrepiece of the Gold Coast's newest public playground which is in the works.

Plans for a new playground at Nerang's Country Paradise Parklands will be reviewed at a meeting tomorrow as city leaders move closer to starting construction.

Artist impression of proposed playground planned for Country Paradise at Nerang.

Its features will include:

* The 11.5m tall tower and slide, the centrepiece of the project.

* A toddler farm play area, waterplay area, barbecues, shelters, picnic lawns, and cafe.

Area councillor Peter Young unveiled the plans for the playground on Facebook as part of an update on the project.

The proposed playground.

"Council staff have been working very diligently for many months with the appointed contractors to come up with excellent refinements to the plan, which strongly respects the character of the park, encourages natural play and development, provides a variety of space for kids of all ages, and supports the natural environment, with a strong focus on waterplay," he said.

"On Monday we meet with representatives of the Parklands Committee to review these plans and carefully map out the next phases: demolition and recovery of materials from the existing structures, and the construction plan.

"Thanks to the committee for welcoming this project into the parkland."

Originally published as Sneak peek at Coast's 'exciting' new playground