Snorkelling family’s trash, treasure blitz saving our river

ENVIRO HEROES: Daren Styles and son Elliot regularly snorkel in Noosa River to collect rubbish and return lost treasures to their owners.

A FATHER and son team passionate on doing their part to help our environment are cleaning Noosa’s river one lost treasure at a time.

Daren and Elliot Styles recently collected more than 70 bottles from Noosa River, a sight that has become a regular occurrence over the past 12 months.

While snorkelling a year ago, the enviro-loving duo discovered an unusual submerged object, leading them to a new hobby.

“This time last year we were snorkelling in the river and found an outboard engine and pulled it out,” Daren said.

“Every time we went for a snorkel after that we picked up rubbish. If it didn’t belong in the river we picked it up.”

Their most recent haul included some 73 bottles, plus plastics and knives, all in the same area the snorkellers retrieved more than 150 bottles in a previous rubbish blitz.

While they find their fair share of rubbish, Elliot said they come across “accidentally” lost treasures the most.

“We find a lot of sunglasses, credit cards, phones, jewellery and car keys,” Elliot said.

“These are things people usually accidentally loose overboard.”

“We’ve even found a ladder.”

Posting regularly to social media Elliot has gained a following of locals and over the past year has reunited owners to items they thought were long gone.

“People message us asking if we can find what they’ve lost,” Elliot said.

“We managed to crowd fund for a metal detector thanks to the community too.”

As well as general rubbish a lost items, Daren and Elliot said they also see their fair share of fishing rubbish.

“We are often fishing and like to fish and sometimes you don’t realise the environmental impact you have,” Daren said.

“While we are conscious, it is easy to loose fishing lines and hooks.”

The pair said they have collected buckets full of sinkers and hooks, and hundreds of metres of fishing line.

“We take most of the rubbish to the bin, some bottles go to the 10-cent recycle banks and we also take some things home, it’s like treasure,” Elliot said.

With environmental protection a hot topic, Elliot said they hope their efforts are enough to show people how important it is for everyone to do their bit.

“There is a lot of doom and gloom out there and we want to show that you can get out there and do your part.”

“One thing that is good is we do see a lot of fish down there (in Noosa River), healthy size fish and lots of flathead.”

“We’ve had a lot of positive comments,” Daren added.

“It’s nice to do our bit, because we love the area, and to raise awareness.”

Today, Elliot begins the next chapter of his environmental journey as he heads to Tasmania to begin university.

“I haven’t decided yet, but it will either study a bachelor of marine and Antarctic science or a bachelor of natural science and wilderness studies.”

“We’re quite passionate about the environment.”