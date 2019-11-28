WEIRD WEATHER: Snow, heatwaves bring in summer

Fire and rescue teams fight a wild bushfire as it approaches Peregian Beach township on David Low Way. Severe fire conditions will return on Monday. Picture: Lachie Millard

THE Sunshine Coast is heading for a hot start to summer, ironically due to a bizarre snow and rain introduction to the season in southern states.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast temperatures in the low thirties on the beach on Monday and mid-thirties in Nambour and further inland. Places to the north, including Rockhampton, are expected to record numbers in the low forties.

Forecaster Dean Narramore said severe fire conditions were also likely Monday and very high on Tuesday as a big, strong westerly push dragged dry, hot air from the inland onto the Queensland coast.

Sunshine Coast Airport temperatures are expected to hit 32-33C through Monday to Wednesday inclusive and could be warmer if the sea breeze holds off until later in the day.

Melbourne residents Madonna, Rachel, Zach, Anton and Saada Khreish enjoy the beginning of a snow storm on Mt Buller in August. They can expect similar weather for the start of summer on Sunday.

Meanwhile Melbourne will welcome summer with daytime maximums of around 15C and the real likelihood of snow on Sunday and Monday.

Mr Narramore said a large, strong upper trough over south-eastern Australia would combine with a deep high-pressure system over Perth to generate long-fetch south-westerly winds from almost as far south as the Antarctic shelf.

He said the result would produce cold rain and snow over southern parts and push hot, dry air over central Australia eastward.

He said conditions normally seen in early August when they would be expected to produce the cold, westerly conditions were occurring on the cusp of summer when the land had heated up due to the position of the sun.

The reason was down to a significant southern stratospheric warming that had created a pressure bulge that in turn had forced a more northward placement of the westerly pressure belt.

The Sunshine Coast greeted Thursday with isolated showers with Boreen Point (10mm), Gympie (11mm), Upper Bells Creek (10mm) and Sunshine Coast Airport (2mm) while most other places ranged from 0.5mm to 2mm.

Winds that were south, south-easterly on dawn at around 17-22km/h have shifted south, south-west at 13-17km/h and could be expected to turn north-east from 15-20km/h into the early afternoon.

The temperature maximum is expected to reach 28C ahead of 29C on Friday when there will be a return to mostly sunny skies.

Light winds Friday will turn north-easterly at 15-20km/h and then northerly in the afternoon.

Temperatures will begin to ramp up into the weekend with a 30C maximum on Saturday, ahead of 32C for the start of summer on Sunday. While Saturday should be mostly sunny, Sunday will come with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon or evening showers and the chance of thunderstorms.

Monday is forecast to hit 33C on the coast, 32C Tuesday and then 33C again on Wednesday.

Inland Nambour is forecast to reach 34C on Sunday, 35C Monday, 34C Tuesday and 35C Wednesday.

But the Sunshine Coast should spare a thought for Gympie where temperatures will hit 37C Monday and then 38C on Tuesday and Wednesday.