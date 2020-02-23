So just why does Noosa arts need a new dedicated home?

Noosa has hosted many cultural events like Floating Land but the gallery needs a new home according to a mayoral candidate.

NOOSA Mayor Tony Wellington if re-elected will “vigorously pursue” a purpose-built regional art gallery for Noosa Shire.

“The arts community, gallery visitors and gallery staff have grown increasingly frustrated with the inability of the current Noosa Art Gallery to meet contemporary needs,” Cr Wellington said.

“The only answer is to secure funding and find an appropriate site for a purpose-built gallery.

“Between Brisbane and Rockhampton there is no regional gallery capable of presenting many of the drawcard travelling exhibitions that tour the country,” he said.

The mayor said the existing Noosa Gallery in the base of the Tewantin council building, cannot accommodate them.

“Nice as it is, the current gallery lacks ideal ceiling height, has absolutely no storage space, and doesn’t even have a loading bay.

“More importantly, it is invisible to passing traffic, and very few pedestrians walk by.”

Cr Wellington said a well-attended public art gallery needs to be accessible and welcoming. T

“The shortcomings of the current gallery were noted in a Museums and Galleries Queensland Standards Review.

“I believe Noosa, as a recognised centre of arts and culture, deserves much better than the public gallery we have now,” he said.

“This has been a personal objective of mine for some time, and work on a feasibility study is at last underway.

“Funding for a gallery will obviously need to be sourced from higher levels of government as well as philanthropic donations. I have already raised the matter with the Premier, state ministers and even potential private philanthropists,” the mayor said.

He said an upgraded, newly designed gallery “fit for purpose” would not only enhance Noosa’s reputation, but also be a significant drawcard for Noosa.

“This is a real place-making project that will take a number of years to bring to fruition. I look forward to vigorously progressing this issue over the next four years,” Cr Wellington said.