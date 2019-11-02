So just why was Cooroy in the pink again?

THE sky may have been grey but Cooroy was awash with the colour pink recently.

There were walkers dressed out in weird and wacky pink outfits and the shop windows sporting pink objects to be found on the pink treasure hunt for Cooroy’s Pink Precinct Fun Trail.

More than 100 people got involved and raised $1800 plus for the National Breast Cancer Foundation while having an absolute hoot doing it.

The event also raised awareness about the most commonly diagnosed disease in Australia, breast cancer that sees one in eight Australian women and one in 700 Australian men expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime.

All ages and fitness levels participated in the fun, with prams and canines joining in, in teams, or with new friends.

Groups represented including staff and students from Noosa District High school, the local fire service, after hours care and more came to help raise funds and awareness for the foundation.

The local businesses generously sponsored the event by donating prizes or by donating directly to the National Breast Cancer foundation.

After the walk prizes were presented and local breast cancer survivors Sandra Harding, Irene Bell and Jenny Morris shared their stories.

All of them emphasised the importance of early detection. Breastscreen Queensland mobile will be coming to Cooroy from 21 to December 9 so come in for your free BreastScreen if you are female and over 40.

The Cooroy Tai Chi group performed as a calming, serene end to the morning. Thanks to all who came and helped up support such a great cause.

Stilt walker Leonie Deavin-Joseph managed to stand out in her towering gear and said: “What a fantastic day. Thanks for having me come help raise funds. Loved donating my time for such an important cause.”

Many thanks to the supporters including Cooroy Chamber of Commerce, Cooroy RSL, Cooroy Future Group Inc, Noosa Council, Cooroy Library, Cooroora Woodworkers Club, Cooroy Camphor Laurel and, Katie Rose Cottage Hospice.