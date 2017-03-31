28°
So long to SES's Stan The Man

31st Mar 2017 3:44 PM
TOGETHER: Lyn Ryan wife of SES Noosa legend Stan helps cut his retirement cake.
TOGETHER: Lyn Ryan wife of SES Noosa legend Stan helps cut his retirement cake. Peter Gardiner

NOOSA SES 's positive force of nature, Stan Ryan, knows how to make an exit from the SES.

"When I came in as controller, we had floods that week as well,” he said at his packed send-off as an inspirational SES local controller at the Tewantin emergency nerve centre.

His troops were celebrating with the calm and assured leader before the coming of the Thursday storm of ex-cyclone Debbie, well aware that he and his leadership team had forged them into a crack, close-knit emergency response unit.

No one had to say it, because everyone knew the debt Noosa owed Stan for his thousands of hours of unpaid service any time of the day or night.

But Noosa local disaster management group acting co-ordinator Alan "Fox” Rogers did.

"On behalf of the Noosa community to you - thank you.

"It's been fantastic what you've done and it has touched many, many people.

"We (the disaster group) were talking about storms and cyclones and your name came up.

"We were speculating how fitting that you would dance off in the sunset with (ex-cyclone) Debbie.

"You started on a flood and you're going to finish in a flood zone.”

Mr Rogers spoke of "all the lives you've touched in very difficult circumstances - thank you mate, fantastic contribution.”

Colleagues and fellow emergency responders such as Sergeant Mal Scott of Cooroy Police spoke of their deep respect and admiration for his dedication to duty and his outstanding quality of community service.

They recalled the many late night call-outs with Stan and the horror of having to pick up bodies off the side of a lethal Bruce Hwy and of the iron-clad camaraderie this instilled in them.

Mr Ryan said:

"I'm not dumping the organisation entirely, I'm standing down as local controller, but I will still be involved in chainsaw training.”

The former auxiliary fireman and honorary ambulance officer recalled being asked to join the SES after moving from out west to Cooroy four decades ago.

"Anyway I went along and I'm still here for the cause,” Mr Ryan said.

He said the "highly efficient” Noosa SES unit had been recognised throughout the state, it had won the chairman's cup three times and "I don't think any other unit in the state has done that”.

"I think the members should maintain that standard and carrying on regardless.

"I'm going to put the feet up on Saturday and watch the water fall,” he said with his typical dry good humour.

- Peter Gardiner

Noosa News

