So lucky to be Noosa Aussies

AUSSIE AUSSIE AUSSIE: Sara Droghini sworn in with her children Eva and Leonardo. Peter Gardiner

AUSTRALIA is still the lucky country to 34 newly sworn-in citizens, who think they have hit life's jackpot after landing in Noosa to live.

The beaming young and older faces at Noosa Council's Australian pledge ceremony at The J represented nine countries, including Portugal, India, Thailand, Italy, Mozambique and Brazil.

This was very much a win- win situation, Mayor Tony Wellington and Noosa MP Sandy Bolton made clear in welcoming the oaths of allegiance.

"Our rich heritage stems from the contributions made by all of us and the culture and traditions you people bring help make this country vibrant and diverse,” Mayor Wellington said. "The country gains immeasurably from your commitment.”

Ms Bolton said citizenship ceremonies choked her up "every time”.

"These are really special occasions - they bring this enormous of rush of pride to the faces and hearts of all,” she said.

"Multicultural communities are prosperous communities, rich in expanded knowledge and compassion.

"How blessed we are that we can access your traditions and your perceptions from all over the world.”

Italian-born Sara Droghini, was delighted to be sworn in with her children, Eva and Leonardo Principi.

"We moved to Australia in 2012 and first went to Melbourne before moving up to Noosa two years ago,” she said.

"We were travelling around Australia and fell in love with the place and the people.”

Ms Droghini said they had quickly made new friends and it was "easy to fit in” as she enjoyed everything about the Aussie culture.

After the ceremony, Sunshine Beach resident Paulo Quintas Da Fonseca was beguiling Mayor Wellington with descriptions of Portugal.

The online investor was sworn in with sons Isac Soares Da Fonseca and Luis Quintas Da Fonseca.

After arriving in Australia 10 years ago as youngsters, they have both graduated from university, in furniture design and environmental architecture.

"We landed in Brisbane because back home we got the Australian map and we said it's between Brisbane and this place up here because the weather is good,” Mr Da Fonseca said.

"We find Sunshine Beach lovely. Everything's above our expectation.”

Of course no swearing in would be complete without a couple of Kiwis becoming part of Noosa's new-Aussie clan.

Rheumatologist Dr Ingrid Hutton and Noosa News sales support staffer Karen Friend were both delighted to become citizens of their adopted home.

"I've been in Australia for 20 years and on the Coast for 10 years ... I've got two Australian kids,” Ms Hutton said.