So much flava at Noosa Junction this weekend

STREET FUN: Noosa Junction Twilight Market will be part of this year's Noosa Food and Wine Festival.

STREET FUN: Noosa Junction Twilight Market will be part of this year's Noosa Food and Wine Festival. Contributed

AS PART of this year's Noosa Food and Wine Festival, locals and visitors can sample local "flava” at the free Noosa Junction Twilight Market tonight.

The Noosa Junction Twilight Market is all about "flava” with street food and happy hour prices all night courtesy of the locally run Flava bar, with all proceeds to go back into the event and funding local musos on the Twilight Stage.

In addition to all the food and artisan stalls, there will be a kid's cake decorating competition.

It will be a chance for children to show off their skills and be judged by the Junction's own queen of patisserie, Fiona from Fiona's Fancies Noosa.

Who knows, the next Adriano Zumbo or Anna Polyviou might be waiting to be discovered?

Entry is free but places are limited to the first 30 children who enrol on the night. There will be a colouring competition for those who miss out.

Entrants will be supplied all they need to decorate, with the prize a high tea for four creative kids at Fiona's Fancies.

The Twilight Market kicks off in Arcadia Street from 5-9pm.

Noosa Junction will also host Street Eats and Beats on Saturday night. Tickets at Noosa Food and Wine Festival website.