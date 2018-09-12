So much on offer

THE perfect location to take in Cooroy Mountain views, this large low-set home offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a double lock-up garage, in-ground pool and Colorbond shed set on 3256sq m block of land in the Noosa hinterland.

This beautiful home offers large informal and formal living areas with high ceilings and floating timber floors throughout with stylish decor and air-conditioning.

The well-appointed gourmet kitchen has stone bench tops, modern cooking appliances with new dishwasher. The kitchen services the all weather entertainment area looking over the resort style in-ground swimming pool.

The main bedroom features a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite looking over the pool.

There are three good-size extra bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

The extras to complete this lovely property are the double lock-up garage with internal access and a 6.5m x 3.5m Colorbond shed - great for a work shop and there is more room for an additional larger shed, if you desire on this large 3256sq m block of useable land with landscaped gardens, fruit trees and lovely large back yard surrounded by the new timber fence.

There is side access for a boat, caravan, or extra cars.

The property boasts the supply of town water, sewer and is with-in walking distance to Cooroy township with schools, shops, sporting grounds and much more and only 10 minutes to Noosa or 1.5 hours to Brisbane.

COOROY

2 Falcon Cresent

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car, Pool

Features: Perfect location on small acreage in town, resort-style swimming pool. High ceilings, floating timber floors, air-conditioning, Colorbond shed

Price: Offers over $799,000

Agent: Wythes Real Estate

Contact: Warren Berry 0407 730 987