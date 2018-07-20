So much to enjoy at King of the Mountain Festival

WHAT are you doing this weekend?

Will you be heading to Pomona for the annual King of the Mountain festival for a weekend jam-packed with fun events, entertainment and competitions, culminating in the main event - a near-vertical 4.2km race up Mt Cooroora?

The festival program includes a 3km family fun run, heritage markets, the primary school relay, tug-o-war, live music on the Pomona IGA stage, buskers, amusement rides, side show alley and a relaxing food court area, plus more.

The main race on Sunday at 2.30pm, The Bendigo Bank International Mountain Challenge, is a steep, almost vertical, climb up the mountain, 4.2km race to the top of the mountain and back.

Entrants come from all over Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Rim and the United Kingdom, with a strong rivalry between Australia and New Zealand participants.

Runners start from the centre of the Noosa hinterland township of Pomona and head bush towards Mount Cooroora.

A set of low hills confronts runners before they take on the mountain track which is little more than a goat track.

The return down the mountain requires strength, agility, a good sense of balance and an immunity to fear.

Evidence of the diversity of the festival's attractions can be found in its jam-packed program that offers something for everyone.

Even if you don't fancy yourself as the king (or the queen) of the mountain, children as young as four can take part in the family fun run, and tug-o-war includes events for children as well as corporate/sports groups, so you can still get out and get active without having to take on Mount Cooroora.

All proceeds from the festival will support local charities through the efforts of dedicated Pomona Cooroy Lions Club volunteers.

For more information on the festival and its inclusions, or to register to compete in events, go to the event website at www.kingofthemountain. com.au.

THE 40th annual King of the Mountain Festival in Pomona will include the following street closures:

. Reserve St between School St and the eastern side of the railway crossing from 6am to 5.30pm

. Memorial Ave between Church St and Station St from 6am to 5.30pm

. Hospital St between Mountain St and Memorial Ave from 6am to 5.30pm

. School St between Mountain St and Reserve St from 8.30am to noon

. Mountain St between School St and Church St from 12.30pm to 5pm

Alternative routes around the festival area are via School St, Factory St, Railway Pde, Red St and Rectory/Church streets. Detour signs around the affected areas will be posted.