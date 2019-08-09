Menu
The Bachelor’s Rachael.
The Bachelor’s Rachael. Channel 10
‘So nasty’: Bach villain’s cruel comment

by Hannah Paine
9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM

Viewers have been left unimpressed after The Bachelor's "mean girls" unleashed on the other contestants during a photo shoot.

During Thursday night' episode Rachael and Nichole watched on as their rivals took part in fairytale-themed photo shoots with Matt.

Keen to make an impact Mary unbuttoned her shirt for her Cinderella shoot with Matt, something the other girls labelled a grab for the spotlight.

"We all know that Mary likes a bit of attention so I think Mary is just focused on getting her boobs out," Nichole said.

RELATED: The Bachelor Matt Agnew hits back at reports he works at a bank

Nichole and Rachael had plenty to say about the other girls.
"This is like feeding time in the zoo," Rachael said, continuing her rant to producers afterwards.

"Mary in that little scene was like a modern day torture," she said. "It was so painful to watch, it was all sorts of wrong, I felt so uncomfortable watching and I would be happy to never see that again."

The girls weren't done there, sniping during Cassandra's Romeo and Juliet photo session with Matt.

Rachael made fun of the height difference between the pair, saying it looked like "a dad and daughter photo shoot".

RELATED: Bachelor star Nichole's bizarre reason for cocktail party tantrum

The girls made fun of the height difference between Cassandra and Matt.
Rachael likened it to “a dad and daughter photo shoot”.
"Oh they look awkward, they just don't have chemistry, I'm sorry … he looks cute but she looks like a little f**king kid," Rachael remarked.

"They'll have to get her a step if she kisses him," Nichole said.

"She can't reach!" Sogand quipped, causing the girls to all laugh.

Viewers weren't impressed by Rachael and Nichole's comments, labelling it unnecessary and just, well, mean.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Bachelor continues Wednesday 7.30pm on Network 10

They made fun of Mary’s decision to unbutton her shirt.
