Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Miranda Devince retweeted by US donald trump
Miranda Devince retweeted by US donald trump
Politics

‘So true!’: Donald Trump praises Miranda Devine

by Georgia Clark
7th Feb 2020 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has praised an article by News Corp columnist Miranda Devine arguing his impeachment trial has boosted his credibility ahead of the November election.

Mr Trump retweeted Ms Devine's article on Friday, writing "so true!", just hours after it was published.

The column published by The Daily Telegraph argued Mr Trump's acquittal and the "dishonestly partisan impeachment" process has boosted his chance of re-election.

 

Ms Devine argued Trump's impeachment process had united Republicans and exposed division among the Democrats.

"All it has done is deliver him record high approval ratings and unite Republicans around him, now reborn as street brawlers. The only holdout was bitter Never-Trumper Mitt Romney."

 

President Donald Trump has welcomed Ms Devine’s take on his acquittal.
President Donald Trump has welcomed Ms Devine’s take on his acquittal.

 

Devine wrote the acquittal "capped off a trifecta of doom for the Democrats" after an app designed by former Hillary Clinton staffers crashed - resulting in the results being unknown.

She also hailed Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday as "studded with concrete achievements" and said the election was now undeniably in Trump's favour, Devine said.

"All that's left for the Democrats are angry futile gestures to mask their fatal political miscalculation."

READ THE FULL COLUMN HERE

 

 

 

 

 

Daily Telegraph columnist Miranda Devine.
Daily Telegraph columnist Miranda Devine.

More Stories

Show More
columnist donald trump editors picks miranda devine politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa’s awash and T20 blockbuster’s on hold

        premium_icon Noosa’s awash and T20 blockbuster’s on hold

        News Wet weather update as Noosa’s big cricket match is delayed.

        OVERNIGHT SUCCESS: Coast duo signed after first show

        premium_icon OVERNIGHT SUCCESS: Coast duo signed after first show

        News As a musician you know you must be doing something right when you are signed by a...

        Surf champ, 24, dies in Queensland

        Surf champ, 24, dies in Queensland

        Surfing Surfing has lost a “beautiful person” and an “artist on the board”

        Koala crusader keen to ‘serve and save’

        premium_icon Koala crusader keen to ‘serve and save’

        News Noosa’s leading koala protector is the latest to join the campaign for a seat at...