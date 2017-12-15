Sobering advice to council on river leases

REVIEW: Council is looking at jetty kiosk-style traders at Noosaville.

Peter Gardiner

CONTROLS to restrict the sale of meals and alcohol but allow kiosk-style trading for commercial jetty leases along Noosaville foreshore are favoured by the latest draft land use master plan.

Public feedback to Noosa Council shows broad community support for the sale of coffee, snacks and ice creams "provided they are contained within the approved lease area and do not encroach onto the foreshore”.

And locals do not want these sales to have a detrimental impact on neighbouring businesses.

"Minor ancillary retail sales have been a historic part of commercial jetty operations, but provision for them has not been clearly made in commercial leases or local planning scheme,” the draft foreshore land use master plan reads.

According to the draft, the retail sales from kiosks have intensified with commercial lease holders admitting uncertainty about what scale is allowable.

Recommendations are for these kiosk style operations not to exceed a gross floor area of 10sqm, limit seating to 10 not encroaching on public park.

"This approach to kiosks is proposed consistently throughout the foreshore precincts,” the draft reads.

Meanwhile, an off-leash dog area for Chaplin Park and a new boat ramp has been rejected by the draft Noosaville foreshore land use master plan.

However, councillors have been presented with a documented that will consider having a fence dog exercise area at the park and investigate co-locating a Noosa Outriggers facility with the local yacht and rowing club.

"Both clubs have been amenable to the concept of co-location.”

Public feedback about a ramp expressed concerns about crowding issues.