An empty Noosa Main Beach on Good Friday 2020, which would normally be packed with thousands of Easter Holiday Makers. Photo Lachie Millard
Health

Social distancing working with no new COVID-19 cases

Matty Holdsworth
13th Apr 2020 2:21 PM | Updated: 2:23 PM
THE Sunshine Coast has recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight and lowered its number of active cases.

In the latest Queensland Health data, there were seven new cases statewide overnight with the state's total at 987.

In this region, 19 cases are still active and 67 have recovered.

There has only been one recorded case in this region in the past four days.

For the seven new cases, Queensland Health says contact tracing is under way and the department will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas," Queensland Health said.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.

 

An empty Noosa Main Beach on Good Friday 2020, which would normally be packed with thousands of Easter Holiday Makers. Photo Lachie Millard
"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community. Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing."

Pictures taken from locations across the Sunshine Coast show the region as a ghost town as residents appear to be practising social distancing to success.

AMA Sunshine Coast president Roger Faint said the low new numbers were a direct result of the social-distancing steps being enforced.

Dr Faint said not yet having a fully functioning international airport was a blessing in disguise to help the region combat coronavirus.

 

Cyclists ride down a desolate Hastings St in Noosa on Good Friday 2020, which would normally be teeming with thousands of Easter holiday-makers. Photo Lachie Millard
"Look at places like Cairns, Brisbane Gold Coast, now Tasmania," he said.

"The airports infect people and we are over the hump of cruise ships and flights which make it easier to reduce community transmission.

"It's easier to find the hot spots, start the contact tracing and isolate people.

"At least we are now managing it."

Dr Faint said he anticipated that lockdown restrictions could be relaxed if the situation continued to plateau as it had but did not speculate as to what capacity.

However, he stressed that the lockdown laws should remain in place unless authorities said otherwise.

"I'd imagine at some stage when there are no new breakouts, they might decide to let some of the isolation laws relax a bit," he said.

"Who knows when or what they would relax."

