Menu
Login
Dumped strawberries at the South Australian Produce Market. Picture: supplied
Dumped strawberries at the South Australian Produce Market. Picture: supplied
Food & Entertainment

Social media flooded with strawberry recipes

20th Sep 2018 7:48 AM

PEOPLE are sharing their creative strawberries recipes across social media in a bid to encourage others to support farmers who are suffering from the needle saga.

Using the tag #SmashaStrawb people are sharing all different kinds of delicious recipes, from a classic strawberry jam, to tarts and cocktails.

Australians are being urged to continue to buy strawberries and cut them up before consuming, rather than just avoiding them all together.

Here are some of the creative and delicious ways people are supporting our farmers.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks farmers recipes strawberry contamination strawberry crisis strawberry picking

Top Stories

    Paddle in Pink honours memory of lost loved one

    Paddle in Pink honours memory of lost loved one

    News Therapy comes in many forms for those left behind by breast cancer

    • 20th Sep 2018 8:48 AM
    Magic of Noosa shared through paintings

    Magic of Noosa shared through paintings

    News Local artist to open exhibition celebrating Noosa

    Woodwork aplenty at club show

    Woodwork aplenty at club show

    News Woodcraft Show on the horizon

    A h-app-y win to power innovation and change

    A h-app-y win to power innovation and change

    News Year 8 students take out national award

    Local Partners