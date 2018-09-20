Social media flooded with strawberry recipes

PEOPLE are sharing their creative strawberries recipes across social media in a bid to encourage others to support farmers who are suffering from the needle saga.

Using the tag #SmashaStrawb people are sharing all different kinds of delicious recipes, from a classic strawberry jam, to tarts and cocktails.

Australians are being urged to continue to buy strawberries and cut them up before consuming, rather than just avoiding them all together.

Here are some of the creative and delicious ways people are supporting our farmers.