Social media stir over Bill's tip to young busker

by Shannon Molloy and Sam Clench
28th Apr 2019 1:29 PM

IS BILL Shorten a bit of a cheapskate?

Social media is abuzz after vision emerged that appears to show the Labor leader popping a five-dollar note in a young busker's kitty and taking some change in coins.

But what really went down?

Mr Shorten was in Tasmania yesterday when he paid a visit to the Salamanca Markets in Hobart, sampling the local wares on offer, including oysters and homemade butter chicken.

He announced a $120 million commitment towards tourist attractions in the Apple Isle, including $50 million for the huge visitor drawcard Museum of Old and New Art, or MONA.

But on the way out, television cameras captured Mr Shorten throwing a fiver into a young busker's collection.

A clip of the encounter has been shared widely on Twitter and saw the aspirant Prime Minister cop a lot of flack.

 

Did Bill Shorten just take change for his $5? Picture: ABC News
Did Bill Shorten just take change for his $5? Picture: ABC News

But all is not as it seems, Labor tells news.com.au.

The social media video, which rather conveniently ends abruptly, does not show what Mr Shorten was actually doing - grab some coins to weigh down the note so it didn't blow away.

As it often the case, the markets were a fairly gusty affair yesterday, we're informed.

Mr Shorten wanted to make sure his tip for the young guitarist wasn't lost in the breeze, rather than something more sinister, as the questionable social media editing tried to imply.

Case closed. Back to the important issues of the day.

bill shorten editors picks federal election 2019 footage labor

