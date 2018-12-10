Sofitel give to community this Christmas

CHRISTMAS is a time of joy and hope, but for some it is a time of sadness.

In an effort to make it more magical Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort have teamed up to be an official drop-off point for the Salvation Army Christmas appeal.

Sofitel Noosa's general manager Mark Wilkinson said as a hotel this is a great way to give this festive season.

"We want to be involved in the community and to be able to work with the Salvation Army and be a drop of zone for people who are in need is for us a small way to give back to the community,” he said.

"The team have already bought presents so even internally it's really got a buzz around the team and even our hotels guests.”

"For us the opportunity to get into a bigger network with our hotel guests and even to get them into the spirit ... in a small way is a lovely gesture.”

Anyone can drop a gift off at reception with new donations including include gift vouchers, outdoor games and equipment, electronics and toys, perfume or jewellery greatly appreciated.

People are reminded to consider all ages.

You can visit Salvation Army online for a gift tag or fill in a card when dropping gifts off.