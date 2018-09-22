Soft plastics have to be REDcycled to do the right thing

Choosing to actively reduce plastic use is the best choice. Decrease your soft plastic by buyong in bulk to avoid excess packaging.

Choosing to actively reduce plastic use is the best choice. Decrease your soft plastic by buyong in bulk to avoid excess packaging.

Noosa News is proud to be partnering with Noosa Council in an effort to increase recycling and reduce waste in our beautiful community.

DID you know that soft plastics can't go in the recycling bin? Soft plastic is the type of plastic you can easily scrunch up in your hand, such as plastic bags, bread bags, biscuit wrappers, cereal inners, zip lock bags, cling wrap, post bag satchels, lolly wrappers or the wrap around the newspaper.

In fact, soft plastic is one of the biggest issues for recycling facilities because it gets stuck and jams up the machinery. Worse still, it also contaminates other goods that could have been recycled. In previous Noosa Council waste audits one of the biggest recycling bin contaminants was newspapers wrapped in plastic, so it's important to always remove the plastic wrap from the newspaper, and then put the newspaper in the yellow top recycling bin after you've read it.

So - what do you do with soft plastic when it comes time to throw it away? Coles and Woolworths supermarkets have partnered with REDcycle in an effort to reduce the amount of plastic packaging ending up in landfill and make it easier for you to recycle.

Collect your soft plastics and deposit them in the REDcycle drop-off bins near the entry point of the supermarket. There's no need to extensively clean the plastic, but if you do it's important to make them as dry and empty as possible before depositing them in the REDcycle bin.

The collected plastic is sent to Melbourne-based manufacturer Replas where it's recycled to make the base of products such as outdoor furniture, bollards, signage and even fitness circuits. For more information on REDcycle visit www.redcycle.net.au

To reduce your waste go to www.noosa.qld.gov.au/

waste-recycling or download the free council App by searching RecycleSmart in the App store.