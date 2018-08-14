Softball Noosa's $200k win with female facilities upgrade

IN A huge boost to the Noosa sporting community, the Noosa District Softball Association has been successful in obtaining State Government Female Facilities Program funding to upgrade their facilities and amenities.

"The injection of nearly $200,000 makes for a much-improved venue that ultimately means more residents and visitors will be able to participate in sport and be active, which contributes to our community's health and well-being,” Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton said.

The money will cover upgrading of two change rooms to include eight unisex toilets, seven unisex showers, three unisex change rooms, one toilet for people with a disability, parents' room and construction of an undercover area.

There will also be installation of safety lighting to support female participation.

"We want and need more girls and women, as well as boys and men, to engage in sport,” Ms Bolton said.

"With these improvements that is made possible and there is also opportunity for the club to attract regional events that also supports our businesses through grassroots, community events. This is a great outcome in multiple ways.”

Association president Richard Wakeham said these funds would be very warmly welcomed at the Butler Street, Tewantin, complex.

"Our venue is used year-round for club fixtures, training, squad training camps and competition, as well as numerous junior and senior tournaments, school carnivals and Noosa Council,” he said.

"This opportunity to upgrade our 30-plus- year-old facilities is gratefully received.”

Work is expected to be completed by September, weather permitting.