Soggy conditions set to clear overnight ... how wet is it?
Grey winter skies and a soaked landscape make for a stark contrast to last year’s big winter dry, which was the precursor to Noosa’s savage wild fires from September onwards.
The latest online rainfall figures for Noosaville show there was almost 13mm picked up Friday in the rain gauge, followed up by more than 30mm yesterday.
This month there has been eight days of rain recorded for a total at Noosaville of a touch more than 61mm.
So far this year the total rainfall is 1445mm with 98 recorded rainfall days.
Noosaville’s wettest day this year was 151.4mm recorded on February 13 according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The official BoM forecast predicts the falls should clear overnight after a top temperature today of 24 with a 40 per cent chance of showers, becoming less likely this evening with light winds. The official fire danger rating is low-moderate
SEQ dam levels
As at Friday July 24, the current drinking water supply capacity of the South East Queensland’s Water Grid is 62.6 per cent which is a 0.2 per cent decrease from the previous week.
The grid makes up nearly 90 per cent of SEQ’s total water storage volume.
Current drinking water supplies
Lake Macdonald (Six Mile Creek)
8117 megalitres, 101.2%, -0.7 down on last week, weekly rainfall 13mm.
Wivenhoe
554,194 ML, 47.6% -0, 15.4mm
Wappa
4704 ML 100.2%ML, +0.3, 10.1mm
Somerset
294, 912 ML, 77.6%, -0.16, 8mm
Ewen Maddock
9 184 ML, 55.4%, -0.6, 12.7mm
Cooloolabin
6150 ML, 75.2%, -1.0, 10.1mm
Baroon Pocket
55090 ML, 90.3%,-0.4, 14.7mm