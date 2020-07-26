Soggy conditions set to clear overnight ... how wet is it?

Lake Macdonald water supply is holding up after a wetter winter.

Lake Macdonald water supply is holding up after a wetter winter.

Grey winter skies and a soaked landscape make for a stark contrast to last year’s big winter dry, which was the precursor to Noosa’s savage wild fires from September onwards.

The latest online rainfall figures for Noosaville show there was almost 13mm picked up Friday in the rain gauge, followed up by more than 30mm yesterday.

This month there has been eight days of rain recorded for a total at Noosaville of a touch more than 61mm.

So far this year the total rainfall is 1445mm with 98 recorded rainfall days.

Noosaville’s wettest day this year was 151.4mm recorded on February 13 according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The official BoM forecast predicts the falls should clear overnight after a top temperature today of 24 with a 40 per cent chance of showers, becoming less likely this evening with light winds. The official fire danger rating is low-moderate

SEQ dam levels

As at Friday July 24, the current drinking water supply capacity of the South East Queensland’s Water Grid is 62.6 per cent which is a 0.2 per cent decrease from the previous week.

The grid makes up nearly 90 per cent of SEQ’s total water storage volume.

Current drinking water supplies

Lake Macdonald (Six Mile Creek)

8117 megalitres, 101.2%, -0.7 down on last week, weekly rainfall 13mm.

Wivenhoe

554,194 ML, 47.6% -0, 15.4mm

Wappa

4704 ML 100.2%ML, +0.3, 10.1mm

Somerset

294, 912 ML, 77.6%, -0.16, 8mm

Ewen Maddock

9 184 ML, 55.4%, -0.6, 12.7mm

Cooloolabin

6150 ML, 75.2%, -1.0, 10.1mm

Baroon Pocket

55090 ML, 90.3%,-0.4, 14.7mm