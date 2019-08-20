Menu
Sofitel Noosa has launched a new event space on their River Lawn.
News

Soiree under the stars in new event space

20th Aug 2019 2:31 PM

IMAGINE your next special event looking out over Noosa River, as you wine and dine with friends and family.

Sofitel Noosa recently launched a new venue perfect for those planning a special occasion, anniversary or celebration.

The marquee-style space on the hotel’s River Lawn has been designed to offer a bespoke setting under the stars.

Director of sales and marketing Tasha Wade said Sofitel were excited by this new bespoke venue.

“This is the perfect setting for an evening soiree, Christmas celebration, intimate wedding or really for any event befitting this stunning venue,” Ms Wade said.

“Guest can arrive in style and disembark at the resort’s jetty then let festoon lights be your guide along the boardwalk to reveal a space of celebration.”

Sofitel Noosa works with local partners and creatives including Splash Events, Noosa Ferry and Twig and Grace to bring a vision to life.

“Combined with five-star Sofitel service and bespoke menus, could there be a more impressive setting?”

For inquiries contact the events team on 5449 4730.

Noosa News

