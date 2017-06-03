Solar bid for local industries

NOOSA'S main industrial estate could be powering on into the future by being solar charged, but a bid for council financial backing in the upcoming budget has failed.

A budget submission to Noosa Council from local group Zero Emissions Noosa aimed to install enough panels onto the roofs of Noosaville industrial estate businesses to generate power, but it has been unsuccessful.

ZEN president Vivien Griffin said this was "certainly disappointing but the proposal came late in the day for their budget process" but would lobby to have the funds made available in the next budget.

Ms Griffin said ZEN proposed $100,000 from the $2.75million raised from the tourism and economic development levy be invested in a significant solar installation project in the estate. This would assist in "future-proofing" the estate against predicted electricity price hikes.

"With those funds, we could then kick-start a bulk buy which would result in a 30% reduction of the cost of installation for Noosaville businesses."

Ms Griffin said these businesses have been contributing to the levy since it started in 2001.

"In all fairness, it is time council invested part of the funds raised from them back to them and help with the health of their bottom line."

Ms Griffin said the industrial estate, which had more than 300 businesses, was the quiet achiever of the Noosa economy.

" The estate has the car mechanics, panel beaters, printers, cabinet makers, trade suppliers and many more that are often family businesses and important employers."

Noosaville businesses can contact her on 0407116105.