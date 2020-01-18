Solar stars in leading theatre role

GONE SOLAR: Noosa Arts Theatre's 2018 production of 'What the Butler Saw'.

A NEW solar system is playing a starring role in Noosa Arts Theatre’s 50th year, generating

cash, reducing power bills and helping the group secure a more financially and

environmentally responsible future.

Theatre president Frank Wilkie said the installation of the 97-panel, 36 KW system, which has

converted roof surface into a cash generator, was a great way to open the curtain on the

theatre’s 50th Anniversary year.

“The installation by local solar firm Home and Energy was seamless and linked with the

Federal Government’s rebate scheme which reduced costs by 40 per cent,” Mr Wilkie said.

“Now the theatre’s roof generates income during daylight hours to cover power bills and

pay down the system.”

The theatre took advantage of a free Eco Biz audit, arranged through Noosa Council, which

assesses business and community group’s energy, water and waste practices and costs.

“The Eco Biz audit set Noosa Arts along the path to smarter, cleaner, cooler, low energy LED

lighting and appliance use.”

“This solar system reduces costs even further and helps the theatre play its part in the

global transition to a more financially and environmentally responsible future.”

Noosa Shire was the first in Queensland to introduce a Zero Emissions target and involves

assisting community groups, businesses and homes share the economic and environmental

benefits of being carbon neutral by 2026.

Last year Noosa Arts Theatre’s production of What the Butler Saw involved an intricate light show drawing heavily on power sources. This is set to change as future show draw on renewable energy.